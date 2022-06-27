Net Village presents Media Olympics prize to Metro TV

The presentation was held at the office of Metro TV

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Established estate developer, Net Village, a subsidiary of Net 36 Vista has presented a cheque for GHc7,000.00 to Metro TV, owners of Original TV.

The presentation held at the office of Metro TV was in fulfilment of a cash prize for the second-placed team in the recently held media Olympics at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.



The well-organized competition, put together by Net Village in collaboration with betPawa saw media organizations like Daily Guide, TV3, Original TV, Kantanka, Metro TV, GH Bloggers, GH One, Starr FM and Onua FM.



The participants battled for honours in football, basketball, CEOs 100m tug-of-war, table tennis, sack race, and other disciplines.



CEO of Net Village, a subsidiary of Net 36 Vista Dr. Bernard BNA Yartey said " We are indeed impressed with the level of competition and fair play displayed by the media houses.



"It is the maiden edition but as you can see, it lived to its billing, We kit all the teams, the trophy is beautiful to behold and the C10,000 cash prize was what raised the stakes. Next year will be bigger, I can assure you that."



Musician Mr Drew endeared himself to the fans with his sleek performance. The brand ambassador for Net 36 Vista (Lakeside Village) Joseph KINGKONG Agbeko also graced the occasion.

It was Dansoman-based Kantanka TV that emerged the overall winners in the football competition after beating Original TV 3-2 on penalties.



And for their efforts, they took home a mouthwatering GHC10,000 cash prize and a giant trophy.



TV 3 emerged tops in table tennis, while GH One won the ultimate in basketball.



The event was supported by Net Village, one of the estate brand names of Net 36 Vista, developers of two-bedroom semi-detached houses at Oyibi, an Accra Suburb and Betpawa.



Net Village is one of the organizers and main sponsor of the media Olympics