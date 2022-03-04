Netherlands hand Ghana target Jeremie Frimpong senior national team call-up

7
Fri, 4 Mar 2022

Netherlands have handed Dutch-born player of Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong a call up to the senior national team for their upcoming international friendly games.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal named the right back in the provisional squad of the Dutch national team.

The Oranges have two friendly matches with Denmark and Germany scheduled for this month and Van Gaal wants to use the opportunity to try the player.

The 21-year-old defender of Bayern 04 Leverkusen in Germany, is one of the players being targeted by Ghana to feature for the Black Stars.

Frimpong previously declined a call-up to play for Ghana's Black Stars.

On Saturday, March 26th, the Dutch national team will face Denmark at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Germany will be Orange's opponent in Amsterdam three days later, on Tuesday, March 29. Both

