Netherlands snubs in-form Jeremie Frimpong for Nations League games

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong

In-form Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has failed to make the Netherlands squad for the UEFA Nations League this month.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian has been in blistering form for the Bundesliga club, scoring 2 goals and providing two assists in 9 matches.



But in a list released by coach Luis Van Gaal, the 21-year-old right-back is absent.



This comes as a boost for Ghana who are keen to convince the defender to switch allegiance to the West African country.



The Orange squad will play against Poland in Warsaw on Thursday and will close the group stage of the Nations League against Belgium three days later in Amsterdam.



Netherlands are on top of Group A with 10 points from four games. Belgium has 7 points, Poland 4 and Wales 1 point.

Below are the squad:



Goalkeepers: Jasper Cillessen (NEC), Mark Flek (Freiburg/Germany), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam)



Defenders : Nathan Aké (Manchester City/Eng), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Eng), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan/Ita), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich/Germany), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United /Eng), Bruno Martins Indi (AZ Alkmaar), Devyne Rensch (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan/Ita)



Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona/Spa), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo/Ita), Marten de Roon (Atalanta/Ita), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax)



Attackers: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona/Spa), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp FC/BEL), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas/Tur).