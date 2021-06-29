Never say die – Stephen Appiah charges Hearts players after victory over Kotoko

Hearts of Oak legend Stephen Appiah

• Stephen Appiah is happy with his former team's victory over Asante Kotoko

• He is however concerned that the team could lose focus and allow Kotoko to overtake them



• He has, thus charged them to continue with the good form until the league title is won



Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Stephen Appiah has challenged the players not to take their feet off the pedal until the last point that confirms them as league champions has been earned.



Hearts of Oak are flying this season with Kumasi Asante Kotoko the latest to fall victim to their imperious form.



The Phobians defeated Asante Kotoko in a matchday 31 fixture of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Following the victory, there have been concerns that the players could lose focus and their rivals beat them to the title.



Stephen Appiah in a social media post urged the players to abide by the club’s motto of not giving up until it’s impossible for them to achieve laurels.



He says they should keep their focus and work hard until the title is wrapped up and Hearts are confirmed as league champions.



In a post celebrating their victory over Kotoko, Appiah said “Stay positive and never say die”.



In the post-match conference on Sunday, same concerns were relayed to Hearts coach Samuel Boadu but he promised to keep his players focused on the ultimate.

“I cannot say we’ve won the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title yet because there are three games to play before the season ends,”, Samuel Boadu said.



Coach Boadu added that “it was a big game. Kotoko played well but we were better and eager to win this crucial encounter to achieve our target of winning the title. My players were tactical on the pitch and in the end, it paid off.”



