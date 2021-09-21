New Asante Kotoko Coach reveals playing philosophy

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Prosper Narteh-Ogum

Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Prosper Narteh-Ogum has revealed his playing philosophy for the club.

Coach Narteh-Ogum has inked a 2 year deal with the Porcupine Warriors after he left WAFA during the off-season.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs and ICC Youngsters gaffer has gradually built himself a profile of playing beautiful football and he has revealed he won’t depart from that while at Kotoko.

In his first official interview as Asante Kotoko Head Coach, Prosper Narteh-Ogum said this about his playing philosophy.



“In the modern game, teams that play nice football put the ball on the turf and build up from the goalkeeper until they score. That system has its designed training and that’s what I’ve carefully mastered and teaches my players everywhere I go,” he noted.