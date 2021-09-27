New Black Stars Coach meets Youth and Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif with Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Source: GNA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has introduced newly appointed Head Coach of the Black Stars Milovan Rajevac to the Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS).

The Serbian tactician was part of a delegation led by President of the GFA Mr. Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, together with his technical team made up of Richard Kingson and Maxwell Konadu.



Others included Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante, Fred Pappoe, Black Stars Management Committee Member, George Amoako - Black Stars Management Committee Chairman, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and the Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum.

Coach Milovan is expected to start his campaign against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifier, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium next month.