New Black Stars PUMA jersey to cost GH₵750

The new Black Stars jersey

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Newly designed PUMA jersey for the Black Stars is on sale on PUMA stores worldwide and it has a staggering price tag of 90Euros which is equivalent to GH₵750.

The jersey will be used by the senior men's national team for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

German kit suppliers PUMA have designed a new home jersey that looks very pleasing to the eye with the jersey predominantly white with the red, gold and green at trims of the shirt.

With the home kit its predominantly white with a yellow strand on the neck whiles the red, gold and green colours are on the sleeve.

The new Puma Ghana shirt is going for €90 which is a cool GH₵750.


