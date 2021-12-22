New Executives of Referees Association call on GFA President

New Executives of Referees Association in a meeting

Newly elective Executives of the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) have called on the President of Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku at the Headquarters in Accra.

The meeting which took place on Monday, December 20, 2021 discussed amongst others, the welfare of referees and their safety at League centres, performance of across competitions and the growth mechanism for an improved performance.



The Referees Association was led by new Chairman George Saijah, Vice Chairman E.R Iddrisu, General Secretary Alex Anning and Deputy General Secretary Akrofi J. Amenya.



Others included, National Treasurer, Christine Zigah, T.R.K Atifu - National Technical Instructor, Seidu Bomison - Deputy National Technical Instructor, Dr. Anthony Tetteh Opai - National Fitness/Physical Instructor and Tetteh Effah - Deputy National Fitness/Physical Instructor.

President Simeon-Okraku seized the opportunity to congratulate the new Executives on winning the Elections and charged them to set up parameters for the growth and development of their Members.



The new Executives have already begun their mandate for a four-year term.