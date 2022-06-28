1
Menu
Sports

New Freiburg man Daniel-Kofi Kyereh eager to play in Bundesliga, Europa League

FWRWTUIXgAAqJgT Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he cannot wait to start the new chapter of his career with SC Freiburg to have the chance to play in the German Bundesliga and the Uefa Europa League.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, the German Bundesliga club announced the signing of the talented Ghana forward from FC St. Pauli.

“The sports club is strengthening with Daniel-Kofi Kyereh. The 26-year-old comes from FC St. Pauli and will join the team next week.

“The German-Ghanaian is the current Ghanaian international and has played twelve international matches for the Black Stars,” a club statement from SC Freiburg said.

Speaking in his first interview after his unveiling, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh stressed that he is eager to play for the club.

"I'm impressed by SC Freiburg's style of play, appearance, and development. I have therefore decided with full conviction to become part of this team and am full of anticipation for the upcoming games in the Bundesliga and Europa League,” the Black Stars attacker said.

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who is on holiday will start pre-season with his new club next week.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries
Arise Ghana demo: Prepare for a massacre - Sammy Gyamfi to IGP
7 NPP young brains chase MP seats
Nat'l Cathedral: People will be jailed - Ablakwa insists