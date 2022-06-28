New Freiburg man Daniel-Kofi Kyereh eager to play in Bundesliga, Europa League

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Ghana international, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh says he cannot wait to start the new chapter of his career with SC Freiburg to have the chance to play in the German Bundesliga and the Uefa Europa League.

On Monday, June 27, 2022, the German Bundesliga club announced the signing of the talented Ghana forward from FC St. Pauli.



“The sports club is strengthening with Daniel-Kofi Kyereh. The 26-year-old comes from FC St. Pauli and will join the team next week.



“The German-Ghanaian is the current Ghanaian international and has played twelve international matches for the Black Stars,” a club statement from SC Freiburg said.



Speaking in his first interview after his unveiling, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh stressed that he is eager to play for the club.

"I'm impressed by SC Freiburg's style of play, appearance, and development. I have therefore decided with full conviction to become part of this team and am full of anticipation for the upcoming games in the Bundesliga and Europa League,” the Black Stars attacker said.



Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who is on holiday will start pre-season with his new club next week.



