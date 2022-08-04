New GPL headline sponsor to pay winning bonus to clubs

GFA has signed a deal with betPawa to sponsor the GPL

Headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League, betPawa will be introducing the Locker Room Bonus as part of their partnership deal with the Ghana Football Association.

The betting company has signed a three-year deal worth $6 million as headline sponsors for the Ghana Premier League.



In addition to the agreed-upon principal, the sponsors will introduce a Locker Room Bonus for each match won.



The move to introduce the Locker Room Bonus is to help in the paying of winning bonuses for the various clubs.



The partnership between betPawa and the Ghana Football Association is aimed at properly marketing and positioning the elite league to become an African phenomenon as one of the most successful and attractive leagues on the continent.



Signing on behalf of betPawa, international superstar and betPawa stakeholder Mr Eazi highlighted that “the company’s high appetite for growing and harnessing talents, creating opportunities and rewarding fans across its markets are a few of the many reasons for partnering with the GFA”.



GFA President Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku on his part commended betPawa for the partnership.

“On behalf of the Executive Council and the football fraternity in Ghana I wish to thank you for your support”.



Mr Okraku further pointed out that Ghana is blessed with a lot of football talents and evidence is seen through the display of soccer artistry across the various leagues. He further stated that “for the country to be able to compete fiercely and on equal footing with other talents across the globe, there is the need for companies like betPawa and corporate Ghana to contribute to complement the effort of the Government.



The 2022/23 betPawa Premier League is scheduled to be launched on 2nd September 2022 with the league kicking off on the weekend of 9th to the 12th September 2022.







