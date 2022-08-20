0
New Ghana players to have chance to impress coach Otto Addo during Brazil friendly

Otto Addo Gh (4) Otto Addo

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

New players who have agreed to switch nationality to play for Ghana will be assessed by coach Otto Addo in September.

Next month, the Black Stars will be involved in a few international friendly matches as part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by footballghana today, Brazil has lined up a friendly against Brazil.

That match will be a chance for the new Ghana players to audition to catch the eye of head coach Otto Addo.

As many as six players born abroad have switched nationality this year to play for the Black Stars.

Amongst the new players include Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams and Tariq Lamptey of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Others include Stephen Ambrosius, Patrick Pfiffer, and Ransford Yeboah.

The high-profile international match between Brazil and Ghana is scheduled to be staged on September 23, 2022.

Source: footballghana.com
