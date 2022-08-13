New Ghana striker Ransford-Yeboah scores debut Bundesliga II goal for Hamburger SV

New Black Stars striker, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scored his first Bundesliga II goal for Hamburger SV on Saturday.

The Ghana forward led Hamburger SV to an away victory over Arminia Bielefeld. Hamburger won 2-0, with Ransford-Yeboah scoring the first goal.



The 20-year-old, who joined Hamburger from Dynamo Dresden in July, scored in the 28th minute to give Hamburger a halftime lead. László Bénes' goal in the 73rd minute sealed the victory.



Ransford-Yeboah had not scored in the league for Hamburger SV, but he did score twice in his cup debut.



Königsdörffer was born in Berlin to a Ghanaian father and a German mother.

He switched allegiances to Ghana in June, having previously represented Germany at the youth level.



