‘New Guy’ Narteh-Ogum reveals plan for Asante Kotoko’s youth setup

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Prosper Narteh-Ogum

Asante Kotoko new Head Coach, Prosper Narteh-Ogum has revealed his plans to revamp and make formidable the club’s youth setup.

The former WAFA Coach has penned a 2-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors and was announced before the week started.



The young but brilliant tactical trainer has in his first official interview been touching on his vision for the club.



Among the prominent things he spoke about is how he envisions the Kotoko youth setup with him in charge.

Asante Kotoko’s youth setup has failed to function effectively and the current management has huge plans to revamp the setup. A deal has been linked with English Premier League outfit Southampton to help this cause and according to Coach Narteh-Ogum, he is also keen on making sure, the club’s youth sector becomes functional and successful.



“I was very happy when I heard about Kotoko’s partnership with Southampton FC. I’m ever ready to bring on board my knowledge in youth development to Kotoko. I want to establish a youth system that every young player would aspire to be part of before I leave,” the Coach told Asante Kotoko’s CEEK channel.