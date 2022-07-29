0
New Hearts of Oak physical trainer promises to bring out the best in players

Jordan Fitness Hearts 567656 Jordan Fitness begins work at Hearts of Oak

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mr Enoch 'Jordan' Daitey, Hearts of Oak's newly appointed physical trainer, has promised to bring out the best in players.

Daitey has joined the technical team as a permanent replacement for W.O. Tandoh ahead of the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season.

His signing signals the Phobians' intention to get players in shape in order to dethrone bitter rivals Asante Kotoko as Ghanaian champions.

"As the club begins preparations for the new season, we need to put in extra work to challenge for the title. It can't be achieved on a silver platter. We can only make a mark should we put up a consistent display and play as a unit," he told Times Sports.

"It will be one of my biggest achievements to see the club chop success at the end of the season because I played an integral role," he added.

Daitey, a certified football coach, was impressed with the first day of practice, saying the Hearts of Oak players were prepared and knew what was expected of them.

"They showed great enthusiasm because they knew how vital their fitness plays in their career. Some were not surprised because they knew my abilities."

Daitey previously worked with Hearts in 2021 upon the return of Serbian gaffer Kosta Papic, but left when Papi quit.

