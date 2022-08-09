New Hearts of Oak striker Yassan Ouatching determined to work hard and help club succeed

Striker, Yassan Ouatching

Central African Republic attacker Yassan Ouatching is determined to work hard and help Hearts of Oak succeed after joining the Ghanaian club on Monday.

Hearts of Oak announced the signing of the striker on a two-year contract to strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.



“Yassan Ouatching is a Phobian. He will be with us till 2024. The Cameroonian-born Central African Republic player has finally put pen to paper and has agreed on a 2-year deal with the club,” an official club statement from Hearts of Oak said.



Ouatching told the club that he is eager to work hard so that he can assist Hearts of Oak whenever he is called upon.

“I have been training with the team for some time and I can say when given the opportunity I will put in my best. Getting started alone is a huge motivation for me.



I am here to work and I will do my very best to let my work do all the talking on the pitch,” Yassan Ouatching said as quoted on the website of the defending MTN FA Cup winners.