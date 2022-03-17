0
New Hertha coach speaks to Kevin-Prince Boateng in first training session

Cp D1 Hbsc Tgr22 084k 1647365673 768x432 1 Kevin-Prince Boateng with the coach

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The new Hertha coach takes a close look at the former AC Milan player and listens attentively. During his first training session, Felix Magath remained an observer and sought out a dialogue with two professionals.

Magath sought an exchange with Kevin-Prince Boateng when he finished training early as planned in the morning. For several minutes, the two discussed the role of the injury-prone Boateng.

The Berlin returnee has only made 13 part-time appearances this season, and it's unclear whether Magath, who places a high priority on physical condition, intends to work with him significantly.

As early as 2013, Magath had said about Boateng, who was playing for Schalke at the time: "As a coach, I always had my difficulties with players who I never really know whether they are fully operational or not. That's why, as a coach, I would not have agreed to such a transfer."

Nonetheless, on the first day of Magath, Boateng participated as a model professional. The midfielder was the first to arrive at the office at 7:32 a.m., one hour before breakfast, which was set for 8:30 a.m., and where the players got to know Magath.

