New WAFA coach to miss King Faisal clash due to 'paperwork delays'

WAFA coach, Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza

WAFA will be without head coach Guillermo Hamdan Zaragoza for their Ghana Premier League opener against King Faisal on Sunday, 31 October 2021, in Kumasi.

The club explains that the development is as a result of delays over paperwork.



A club statement on Twitter read: ''Due to paperwork delay, First Team coach Guille will not be on the bench for our season opener against King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium.



''Assistant coach Sadiq Abubakar takes charge.''

According to GHANASoccernet.com, the Ghana Football Association is yet to receive confirmation from the Spanish Football Federation about Guille's coaching credentials.



His UEFA Pro coaching certificate needs to be approved before he can sit on the bench in the Ghana top-flight.