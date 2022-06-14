New players joining Black Stars not a problem - Gideon Mensah

Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah says new players joining the senior national team would not be a problem.

Following Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, several players have been linked to the Black Stars, with the president of the Football Association, Kurt Okraku, holding talks with several of them.



Callum Hudson Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, Nico, and Inaki Williams, among other players, are expected to complete their nationality switch next week.



And according to Mensah, it will not be a problem to have these players join the team.



"For us the players, at some point we were also not in the Black Stars, and we got the chance to play for the Black Stars," the RB Salzburg left-back told Starr Sports.



"We are talking about Ghana; we don't own Ghana because it is for the people, and so the main objective is what we have to do to make the people happy, so if they are coming and we are going to win the world cup or help improve our games and win games, we are all for it.

"The best thing I can do for myself is to work very hard and be in the team for all of us to contribute our quota to make history in Qatar," he added.



