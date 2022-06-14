New players joining Black Stars won't be a problem - Gideon Mensah

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Ghana defender, Gideon Mensah, is open to having new players join the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in La Cote d'Ivoire.



Tariq Lamptey, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketaih, Inaki Williams, and others have been reported to have completed their nationality switch from England and Spain to represent Ghana on the international stage.



The arrival of these big-name players will mean that some players who took part in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers won't make the trip to Qatar but Gideon Mensah is not bothered about it.



“For us the players, at some point we were also not in the Black Stars and we got the chance to play for the Black Stars," the RB Salzburg left-back told Starr Sports.

“We are talking about Ghana, we don’t own Ghana because it is for the people and so the main objective is what we have to do to make the people happy so if they are coming and we are going to win the world cup or help improve our games and win games, we are all for it."



“The best thing I can do for myself is to work very hard and be in the team for all of us to contribute our quota to make history in Qatar,” he added.



Also, Black Stars coach Otto Addo has said that he expects the players coming on board to complete their nationality switch from England and Spain to represent Ghana on the international stage.



“It’s an open secret that we have talked to a lot of players and I think latest by next week, we would know who would like to join us”, Otto Addo said ahead of the Ghana versus Chile match



