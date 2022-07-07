New players will affect team cohesion - Ex-sports minister

New Black Stars players

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Kwame Saarah-Mensah has disclosed that the integration of some players of Ghanaian descents into the senior national team will affect the cohesion of the Black Stars.



The Ghana Football Association recently announced that six new players have agreed to play for Ghana. The list includes Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams among others.



Despite the joy of having these players in the national team, the former sports minister opined that local players might lose hope in the national team since the focus is on players abroad.

“It appears we don’t like the local players, it is only the ones abroad we want. If we see any player who is black and is called Boateng then we bring him. This does not bring cohesion,” Kwame Saarah-Mensah stated.



He added, “the local players also have the thought that they won’t be given the opportunity so they don’t dedicate themselves.”



He furthered that the current Black Stars would lose more games if they don’t revert to the old ways of camping for weeks before tournaments.



“We don’t see the Black Stars camp anymore, they only prepare for tournaments. If we keep preparing like this we will end up losing matches by 4-0 always,” the former Minister said on Adom TV.



JNA/KPE