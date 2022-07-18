New players will make impact at Black Stars - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo, Black Stars coach

Head coach Otto Addo believes the six new Black Stars additions will be impactful on the team ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

He said their intentions to respond to the national call should go beyond just representing Ghana in Qatar this November.



The former Black Stars midfielder has stated in an interview that their inclusion aims at being available for more World Cups and African Cup of Nations (AFCON).



According to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephen Ambrosius, Ransford-Yeboah Koningsdorffer, and Patric Pfeiffer are now available for selection.



The GFA approached the ‘freshers’ after Ghana secured qualification for this year’s World Cup at the expense of their bitterest rivals, Nigeria.



The coach told BBC, “Since March we’ve been talking to a lot of players who we think can have an impact on the team.

“I can understand it can be a difficult decision, especially if you were born in another country and you’re young.



“It’s a lifetime decision, unlike at club level where you can play for several teams, so it’s very difficult and I understand them better, having been born in Germany".



He added, “But we want those who have decided to get familiar with the team and the staff as soon as possible.



“So everybody who wants to join has to join now so they know exactly what they’re going to do.”



Addo also stated that the decisions of the new players joining the Black Stars go beyond just playing at the Qatar World Cup.

“It’s a tough decision and they know what they’re getting into. Surely it’s not just about this World Cup.



“It’s about more World Cups to come, AFCONs, winning and being successful, so it’s not just about this one World Cup.”



Ghana has been pitted against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea at the group stage.