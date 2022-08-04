Newcastle United considering making concrete move for Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Newcastle United are considering making a concrete move for Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to French media.

The Premier League club are interested in signing the Ghana international and they could do so this summer.



Sulemana joined Rennes in a deal worth paid £17 million before the start of last season.



He has a deal with the French club until June 2026.



Rennes are not looking to sell, but if Newcastle makes an appealing offer, they may reconsider. Sulemana is now worth around £30 million.

Sulemana moved to France from Norsdjaelland. During his time in Denmark, he appeared in 43 games and scored 14 goals.



The left-winger has appeared in 27 games for Rennes, scoring five goals and providing two assists.



Sulemana is a strong dribbler who likes to shoot from distance and has a decent level of long-range play, having spent the majority of his career on the left side.



He is also a full international for Ghana, having earned 11 caps but yet to score for his country.