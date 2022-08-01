Newcastle United open talks with Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Newcastle United have begun talks with Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi about a possible summer transfer, according to reports.
The 21-year-old has spent his entire professional career with the Blues after coming through the club's youth system.
He made his senior debut in January 2018 and has since played in 126 games across all competitions.
England approached the talented youngster in 2019, and he now has three caps to his name.
However, he hasn't played for his country in three years and plays only a minor role at Stamford Bridge.
He started just 10 Premier League games in 2020-2021 and 11 last season, often coming off the bench.
The Ghanaian who plays international football for England has bagged 16 goals for the west Londoners but his days at the club may be numbered.
