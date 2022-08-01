0
Menu
Sports

Newcastle United open talks with Chelsea for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson Odoi1 610x400 Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newcastle United have begun talks with Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi about a possible summer transfer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old has spent his entire professional career with the Blues after coming through the club's youth system.

He made his senior debut in January 2018 and has since played in 126 games across all competitions.

England approached the talented youngster in 2019, and he now has three caps to his name.

However, he hasn't played for his country in three years and plays only a minor role at Stamford Bridge.

He started just 10 Premier League games in 2020-2021 and 11 last season, often coming off the bench.

The Ghanaian who plays international football for England has bagged 16 goals for the west Londoners but his days at the club may be numbered.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: