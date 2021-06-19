Newcastle United urged to consider move for Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey, Brighton & Hove Albion player

Newcastle United legend Warren Barton has urged the club to get Tottenham target Tariq Lamptey.

The full-back is said to be on the radar of Tottenham who have shown interest in acquiring his services this summer.



Due to injuries, the right-back made just 11 appearances for Brighton in the past season, although the Ghanaian did deliver impressive performances.



The England U-21 international has not played since December 16 and suffered a season-ending hamstring injury which required surgery in March.



These early-season performances led Brighton to hand Tariq a long-term contract due to expire in 2025.



Tottenham want him as a replacement for Serge Aurier who has expressed desire to leave, after Juan Foyth's transfer to Villarreal was made permanent.

But following reports of Tottenham's interest in Lamptey, Magpies legend Warren Barton has urged his former club to make their own move for the 20-year-old.



He tweeted: "We should get him."





Barton's request has been backed by the club's fans.