0
Menu
Sports

Newcastle interested in Kamaldeen Sulemana - Reports

Kamaldeen Sulemana Eu Stage Rennes winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Premier League club, Newcastle United is interested in Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to Sportsmail.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their exciting squad with another attacker ahead of the 2022/23 season and are thinking about bringing the Ghanaian winger to Saint James' Park this summer.

Eddie Howe's side had considered signing Leeds United's Jack Harrison but was put off by his £35 million price tag. But they think they can get Kamaldeen for a lower price because Rennes' asking price for the player is lower than Leeds'.

Rennes paid £17 million to sign the talented winger from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland last year.

Last season, the 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches and appeared three times in the Europa Conference League.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was a part of the Right to Dream Academy before joining its cooperative club in Denmark, FC Nordsjaelland.

He has been considered one of the most promising young talents in Ligue 1, regarded for his technical ability, his dribbling, and his speed

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: