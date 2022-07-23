Newcastle interested in Kamaldeen Sulemana - Reports

Stage Rennes winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Premier League club, Newcastle United is interested in Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana, according to Sportsmail.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their exciting squad with another attacker ahead of the 2022/23 season and are thinking about bringing the Ghanaian winger to Saint James' Park this summer.



Eddie Howe's side had considered signing Leeds United's Jack Harrison but was put off by his £35 million price tag. But they think they can get Kamaldeen for a lower price because Rennes' asking price for the player is lower than Leeds'.



Rennes paid £17 million to sign the talented winger from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland last year.

Last season, the 20-year-old scored four goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches and appeared three times in the Europa Conference League.



Kamaldeen Sulemana was a part of the Right to Dream Academy before joining its cooperative club in Denmark, FC Nordsjaelland.



He has been considered one of the most promising young talents in Ligue 1, regarded for his technical ability, his dribbling, and his speed