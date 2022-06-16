0
Newly-promoted Serie A club AC Monza target Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan Fiorentina D7abgvca4qkz1vbnom4b20zv4 Alfred Duncan

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly-promoted Italian topflight club, AC Monza, are eyeing a potential move for Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan in the summer transfer window. 

The newcomers are beefing their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season, and have identified the former Black Stars player as an ideal addition to their team.

However, they will have to break the bank to convince Fiorentina to sell one of their most priced asset to them.

GHANASoccernet.com can reveal that there has been contacts between the players representatives and AC Monza, but there has not been an official offer to Fiorentina yet.

Chief Executive Officer of Monza, Andriano Galliano has already made his first signing of the window after securing the signature of Joao Pedro.

Duncan is on top of the club's wishlist.

The Inter Milan academy graduate had an outstanding campaign with La Viola, playing 33 games and scoring two times as Fiorentina stayed in the serie A.

Duncan recently announced his international retirement after consistent snub from the handlers of the senior national team of Ghana.

 

