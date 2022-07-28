Newly sworn-in Ghana Ambassador to Qatar Mohammed Ismaila visits GFA

His Excellency Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila with GFA president in a group picture

Ghana’s Ambassador to the State of Qatar, His Excellency Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila has paid a courtesy call on the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.

HE Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila was sworn in as Ghana’s new Ambassador to Qatar earlier this month.



Speaking at a meeting with the President of the GFA, H.E Ismaila stated that the purpose of his visit is to introduce himself as Ghana’s ambassador to Qatar, where this year’s FIFA World Cup will be staged.



He added that his visit is also to brief the GFA on the embassy’s preparations to welcome the Black Stars and all Ghanaians who will be in Qatar for the Mundial.



"I am here to meet the leadership of the GFA and to touch base with you since Ghana will be at this year’s World Cup in Qatar."

"It’s also important that we get to know each other now and exchange ideas on how best to host the team and all Ghanaians who will be at this year’s World Cup", he stated.



The GFA President thanked the embassy or for the visit and emphasized that the Black Stars are poised to make a huge impact at this year’s World Cup.



Also present at the meeting with the Ambassador was the GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo.