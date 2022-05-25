0
Menu
Sports

News of Tariq Lamptey rejecting England U-21 call-up generates excitement on social media

Tariq Lamptey Ghanaweb.png Brighton and Hove Albion right back, Tariq Lamptey

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gareth Southgate snubs Tariq Lamptey in England call-up

Tariq Lamptey rejects England U-21 call up - Lee Carsley confirms

Tariq Lamptey considering nationality switch to play for Ghana - Lee Carsley reveals

British-born Ghanaian, Tariq Kwame Nii-Lante Lamptey, has had his name on the trend list on Ghana Twitter after rejecting an England U-21 call-up.

Ghanaians on social media have celebrated the news as many believe the player's decision is based on a possible switch to play for the Black Stars.

England U-21 coach, Lee Carsley, reacting to Tariq's rejection hinted that the Ghanaian is considering playing for Black Stars.

"He’s had an approach. It’s something he’s considering at the minute," he told thesunfootball.uk.com.

If he completes his switch in time, Tariq Lmaptey could be called up for the Black Star's upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup later in 2022.

Ghana will begin their qualifiers against Madagascar on June 1, 2022, before playing the Central African Republic four days later.

Ghana are in Group E for the qualifiers alongside, Angola, Madagascar, and the Central African Republic.

The four-time AFCON champions will play their final game of the first round of the qualifiers against Angola in September 2022.

In addition to the qualifiers in June, Ghana will play two international friendlies against Japan and Chile ahead of the World Cup.

Below are some reactions on social media























Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm a member of the Owoo Family - Nii Lantey Vanderpuye
What Kufuor said about nationality switches of Odoi, Tariq Lamptey, others
Here's what Sir John gave to his future wife in controversial Will
Bank of Ghana increases policy rate from 17% to 19%
I don’t speak again, I use text messages – Prof. Martey
Lick state property, don’t chew and swallow – Sir John’s friend KKD
You’re encouraging stupidity in the citizens – KKD fires government
US-based Ghanaian gospel musician dies on Accra-Washington flight
Mahama, Inusah Fuseini pop up in new documents on Achimota Forest Reserve
'You worked for every penny and block' - NPP MP 'celebrates' Sir John
Related Articles: