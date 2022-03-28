Next Asamoah Gyan - Social media users hail Afena-Gyan for performance against Nigeria

0
Afena Gyan Asamoah Gayn Afena-Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have described AS Roma player Felix Afena-Gyan as the striker who is capable of replacing Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars.

Afena-Gyan made his debut for the Black Stars against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday, March 25, 2022, in the World Cup playoffs.

Afena Gyan was a threat to the Nigerian defence as he kept Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun on their toes all the time in the game before he was subbed after picking up a knock.

Despite not scoring a goal, the AS Roma striker displayed a performance which got many to believe that he is capable of becoming the next goal poacher for the Black Stars after Asamoah Gyan.

After the game, some Ghanaians took to social media to express their thoughts on the youngster’s performance in his maiden appearance for the national team.

According to some, the AS Roma star looked promising and could score against Nigeria in the second leg of the playoffs.

