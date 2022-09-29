Next Hearts of Oak coach must have a tough skin - Sam Johnson

Hearts of Oak legend, Sam Johnson

Hearts of Oak legend, Sam Johnson believes the club needs a coach with a tough skin to turn the fortunes of the club around.

Hearts of Oak on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, fired their coach, Samuel Boadu after two seasons at the club.



Samuel Boadu won five trophies with Hearts of Oak during his 2-year spell including the Ghana Premier League, 2 FA Cups, President’s Cup and the Super Cup.



With the standard set by coach Boadu, Sam Johnson anticipates that the next coach might be under huge pressure and must be able to match up to the expectations.



“It will depend on the kind of coach that they will bring because now the pressure will be there. They need somebody who can stand on that pressure, that is the first thing that they have to do,” the former Hearts of Oak defender told Radio Gold.



“Because Phobia pressure is something else so they need an experienced coach, somebody who has been in the terrain so that he will be able to stand when the pressure is coming. But if you sign somebody who cannot stand the pressure, then the players cannot stand the pressure.

“Then it means it is going to be worse than what it used to be so they need somebody who is strong and can stand the pressure of Hearts of Oak.



“They need somebody who is strong and disciplined so that the players will understand exactly what the club means or what it means to play for Hearts of Oak and I think things will go well for them.” Sam Johnson added.



Samuel Boadu was sacked after failing to win a game in three matches in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.



His team lost to Aduana Stars and drew with Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics



JNA/KPE