Neymar, Vini Jr, Rodrygo score as Brazil forwards excel ahead of Ghana friendly

Paris Saint-German star, Neymar

Brazil's forwards are in fine form ahead of a friendly against Ghana in September during the international break.

During the weekend, four of their nine invited forwards were in action, and three of them scored.



Neymar played 77 minutes for Paris Saint-German and scored the only goal in their 1-0 win over Brest on Saturday, September 10, 2022.



Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. also scored one goal each in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Real Mallorca on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



However, Barcelona forward Raphinha was also in action, but unlike the other three, he was unable to score despite a strong performance in the Catalans' 4-1 victory over Cadiz.



Manchester United forward Anthony, Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha, Flamingo's Pedro, Tottenham's Richarlison, and Liverpool's Firmino were among the nine forwards named in Tite's squad who did not play over the weekend.

Tite announced his 26-man squad on Friday, September 9, 2022, for the international break.



The Selecaos will face Ghana on Friday, September 23, in France before playing Tunisia on September 27 to wrap up the international break.



Below is Brazil's full squad







