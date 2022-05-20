0
Neymar buys 2021 AFCON final ball for a whopping €160,000

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senegal wins 2021 AFCON

Idrissa Gana Gueye auctions 2021 AFCON final ball

Revenue from AFCON ball to go into healthcare

Brazilian star Neymar bought the ball used for the final at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for a sum of €160,000.

The ball was auctioned in Paris by his PSG teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye and Neymar emerged as the highest bidder for the ball.

The 2021 AFCON ball had the signatures of all the Senegal players who represented the country at the tournament.

The auction was initiated to raise funds for the treatment of children across Africa who are dealing with HIV and cancer issues.

Autographed jerseys of PSG stars Kaylor Navas, Marco Verratti, and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema were auctioned on the night.

Idriss Gueye was part of Senegal’s 2021 AFCON squad, who defeated Egypt on penalties in the final to win the trophy.

Liverpool attacker, Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in the shootout for Senegal to win their first continental title in Cameroon.

Gueye, therefore, decided to auction the AFCON final ball for charity, inviting a number of his PSG teammates to the ceremony, including Kylian Mbappe.

