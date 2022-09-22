6
Neymar suffers injury in Brazil training ahead of Ghana game

Neymar Exageration Neymar Junior

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brazil could miss their star player Neymar Junior in their game against Ghana on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at the Stade Océane.

The PSG player had a clash with his teammate Fabinho during their third training session held on Wednesday.

The Brazilian forward cut his knee and needed to be attended to immediately by the medical team.

According to reports, Neymar spent 5 minutes on the ground as the medical team attended to him with tension growing among his teammates and coaching staff.

Neymar was able to return to his feet and continued the training later on as the technical team monitored his performance at training.

The Selecao have been training in Paris-France ahead of the game and have been busy for the last three days.

The Brazilians who have lined up a star-studded side have been training with players like Raphinha, Allison, Antony, Firminho Thiago Silva, Casimero, Vinicius, Militao, among others.

The Black Stars have not won a game against Brazil in history. Ghana lost to the Selecao by 3-0 back at the 2006 World Cup and lost by a lone goal in two other friendly matches.

The match between Ghana and Brazil forms part of preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
