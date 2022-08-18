Nice' interest in Francis Amuzu drops due to Anderlecht's asking price

Francis Amuzu

French Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice have dropped their interest in Ghanaian forward Francis Amuzu due to Anderlecht's asking price.

The enterprising winger has been on the radar of Nice in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Footballghana.com understands an agreement was in the making, with a transfer fee of 10 million euros.



But it has been reported by French newspaper, L'Equipe that, Nice who are shocked by the demands of Anderlecht have withdrawn their interest in Amuzu.



Sergio Gomez was sold to Manchester City for 15 million euros by Anderlecht. If Francis Amuzu left now, they would still have to renew the entire left wing.

As a result, Anderlecht prefer not to sell Amuzu unless a club offers 15 million euros. Nice do not and are looking for another player.



Amuzu had an impressive campaign with Anderlecht last season hitting double figures in goal scoring. He scored 10 goals and provided 5 assists in 46 matches in all competitions.



He is up and running in the 2022-23 campaign after netting twice in four matches in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.