Nicholas Opoku happy to return to action after six months injury lay off

Nicholas Opoku

Ghana and Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku played his first 90 minutes of the season for his lower tier French side against Caen.

The game ended 1-1 but the center back who had been injured for more than six months played his first 90 minutes of the season.



An elated Opoku took to social media to express his happiness: "Played my first 90 minutes of the season yesterday - my season has been marred by injuries but happy to hit the grounds running again for Amiens SC!"



The 24 year old center back was named on the bench for his side Ligue 2 match against AS Nancy at home which they won 1-0 kind courtesy of Chadrac Akolo in the 82nd minute but he did not play any minute.



Opoku has missed 27 matches for his French Ligue 2 side since last season when he sustained the injury but was named on the bench this weekend despite being an unused substitute.



The injury kept him out of action until January this year when he started playing for the Amiens reserve team.



Nicholas Opoku missed the African Cup of Nations tournament for Ghana in Cameroon due to his injury.

His return will come as some piece of good news for Amiens as they push for a top finish in the Ligue 2 with hopes of promotion very unlikely.



The center back has been capped 13 times by Ghana and has scored one goal for the nation.





