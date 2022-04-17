0
Nicholas Opoku makes first Amiens SC start in over a year

FQfY0ClXoAAXFQd Ghanaian defender, Nicholas Opoku

Sun, 17 Apr 2022

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku started a game for Amiens SC for the first time in a year on Saturday.

Opoku was named to the starting lineup in the French Ligue 2 match against Caen, which ended 1-1.

It was only his fourth appearance of the season, but it was his first start in many months due to a serious injury.

Opoku suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and had surgery, which sidelined him for a year.

In February, he returned to training and was allowed to play for the Amiens B team.

Opoku was cleared to play for the first team in early March and made his season debut against Toulouse, playing 27 minutes.

He then played 9 minutes against Valenciennes and 11 minutes against Bastia the following weekend.

Opoku stayed in the game the entire time on Saturday. He was tenacious in defence and helped Amiens earn a point away from home.

