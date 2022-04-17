Nicholas Opoku makes first Amiens SC start in over a year

Ghanaian defender Nicholas Opoku started a game for Amiens SC for the first time in a year on Saturday.
Opoku was named to the starting lineup in the French Ligue 2 match against Caen, which ended 1-1.
It was only his fourth appearance of the season, but it was his first start in many months due to a serious injury.
Opoku suffered a cruciate ligament rupture and had surgery, which sidelined him for a year.
In February, he returned to training and was allowed to play for the Amiens B team.
Opoku was cleared to play for the first team in early March and made his season debut against Toulouse, playing 27 minutes.
He then played 9 minutes against Valenciennes and 11 minutes against Bastia the following weekend.
Opoku stayed in the game the entire time on Saturday. He was tenacious in defence and helped Amiens earn a point away from home.
Nicholas Opoku (24 y.o) vs CAEN
90 mins
2 Clearances
1 Blocked shot
4 Interceptions
2 Tackles— Ghanaian Talents (@Football4Ghana) April 16, 2022
3/4 Ground Duels Won
1/1 Aerial Duels Won
His first start in nearly a year since his injury . Back like nothing happened pic.twitter.com/8JiMk73wvj