0
Menu
Sports

Nicholas Opoku returns from injury, likely to play against Niort

Nicholas Opoku Nicholas Opoku

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nicholas Opoku has returned to training and is expected to make his Ligue 2 comeback against Niort on Saturday.

“Apart from the usual small glitches, we did not bring back any injuries from the Caen match. For Jérémy, he resumed last weekend in individualized work then he was reinstated Tuesday in the sessions, nothing prevents him from making his return," Amiens coach said yesterday.

"It's the same for Nicholas Opoku, he's fit in principle. Now, with a detected case, we are careful. Caution is in order,"

Amiens squad to face Niort:

Gurtner, Charruau – Barry, Fofana, Opoku, Xantippe, Mendy, Ring – Benet, Doums, Gene, Gomis, Gélin, Lachuer, Leautey – Tolu, Chibozo, Bandé, Cissé.

Opoku has made seven appearances for Amiens in Ligue 2 this season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP Comms. Dir. 'vindicates' Mahama
Bawumia breaks silence on presidential ambition
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
Airport security officer interdicted for embarrassing National Security Minister
Who is invited to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Blakk Rasta tackles Shatta Wale again
Derick Oduro warns Mahama
Related Articles: