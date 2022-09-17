Nicholas Opoku returns from injury, likely to play against Niort

Nicholas Opoku

Nicholas Opoku has returned to training and is expected to make his Ligue 2 comeback against Niort on Saturday.

“Apart from the usual small glitches, we did not bring back any injuries from the Caen match. For Jérémy, he resumed last weekend in individualized work then he was reinstated Tuesday in the sessions, nothing prevents him from making his return," Amiens coach said yesterday.



"It's the same for Nicholas Opoku, he's fit in principle. Now, with a detected case, we are careful. Caution is in order,"



Amiens squad to face Niort:

Gurtner, Charruau – Barry, Fofana, Opoku, Xantippe, Mendy, Ring – Benet, Doums, Gene, Gomis, Gélin, Lachuer, Leautey – Tolu, Chibozo, Bandé, Cissé.



Opoku has made seven appearances for Amiens in Ligue 2 this season.