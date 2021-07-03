Nicholas Opoku set for lengthy spell on sidelines

Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku

Ghana and Amiens defender Nicholas Opoku is set for a lengthy spell on the treatment table after suffering a serious injury in pre-season.

The center-back returned to Amiens SC for preseason where he has been diagnosed with a knee problem which is expected to rule him out of action for a long time.



The extent of his spell on the sidelines at the moment remains unknown but Opoku is expected to undergo a scan which will bring out further information on the degree of the injury and the expected time of recovery.

Opoku had a stop-start season while playing for Amiens in the Ligue II last season, as he suffered a spate of injuries but returned to fitness before the end of the campaign.