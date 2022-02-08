Nicholas Opoku to be available for Ghana’s WC qualifier against Nigeria after return from injury

Nicholas Opoku

Ghana international, Nicholas Opoku will be available for selection in March for the clash against Nigeria in the qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This is because the defender who has been sidelined for the past six months due to an injury has now recovered.



Over the weekend, Nicholas Opoku had the chance to feature for the Reserves of Amiens SC when the team engaged Marcq in a match.



Having looked good, the centre-back is now close to full fitness and would be integrated into the first team as soon as he regains his shape.

According to his coach Philippe Hinschberger, Nicholas Opoku looks good and is close to being back to his best shape.



“Nicholas had the agreement of the medical staff and he wanted to play, specifies Antoine Buron, the coach of the Amiens reserve. There was inevitably a little apprehension and a lack of rhythm, but it was rather interesting with calm and serenity. Above all, he did not show any fragility or weakness in relation to his knee, especially in relation to the playing surface,” the Amiens coach said after the match against Marcq.



The world cup qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria will be played in late March.