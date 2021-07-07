Nicholas Opoku to undergo surgery on July 27

Ghana international, Nicholas Opoku

Ghana international, Nicholas Opoku will undergo surgery for his injury on July 27, 2021, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The Black Stars defender last week suffered a nasty injury while training with his Amiens SC teammates in pre-season ahead of the start of the 2021/2022 football season.



Subsequently, after checks, it was confirmed that the versatile defender has suffered a rupture of the cruciate ligaments.



Today, sources have confirmed to your most trusted online portal that Nicholas Opoku will undergo surgery for the injury on July 27.



The injury is expected to keep him out for as many as six months. As a result, he will miss the entire first round of the 2021/2022 French Ligue 2 campaign.

The new season is commencing on July 24, and means that Amiens SC must prepare without one of its key players.



Last season, the Ghana defender was a pillar in defense and was expected to have a big role to play for the team this season.



The club can now only hope his road to recovery goes as smooth as possible so that he returns in time to help the team.