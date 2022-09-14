0
Nico Williams adds more dynamism to Bilbao's attack

Wed, 14 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nico Williams has added more dynamism to the attack of La Liga club Bilbao. He scored his first ever goal for Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday when the team hammered Elche 4-1.

Nico Williams displayed his quality in attack when he dribbled his opponent before firing an unstoppable shot to increase the lead for Athletic Bilbao.

Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde has started the 20-year-old in all of Bilbao's games this season. Nico has scored one goal and assisted one in five games.

Against Elche, he won one penalty, provided two key passes, created one big chance in the game and had 41 touches.

