Nico Williams continues his brother's legacy at Athletic Bilbao

Nico Williams

Nico Williams scored his first league goal for Athletic at the Martinez Valero last Sunday. He also won a penalty for his team against Elche.

After a couple of dribbles against his rival, newcomer Nico Fernández, the young rojiblanco winger left him, entered the area, and blasted the ball into the back of the net with a strong left foot.



It is not the first goal scored by the talented striker. Nico Williams has already established himself as a scorer in both the Cup and the Super Cup. Interestingly, both of his debut goals in both tournaments were scored with his left leg.

His brother Inaki also scored his first goal for Athletic at the Martinez Valero. This enabled the squad, who was also coached by Valverde, to complete a comeback in the last moments. The Bilbao goal scored on May 17, 2015, was meant to cap off the team's comeback from being behind 2-0 and keep them one step outside of Europe.