Nico Williams delighted to have helped Spain beat Portugal

Nico Williams

Spanish youngster, Nico Williams has expressed delight after helping the La Roja beat Portugal 1-0 on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

The brother of Ghana’s striker Inaki Williams came on as a substitute for Spain and minutes later helped the side beat the Portuguese.



Nico Williams headed down a cross to set up Alvaro Morata to score the only goal of the match in the 88th minute.



Nico Williams was introduced in the 73rd minute as he replaced Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres.



Reacting to the game, Nico Williams emphasized how his contribution was important to himself and the team.



“Goal achieved!! Let's go Spain!! #NationsLeague,” the attacker tweeted in Spanish with emojis accompanied.



The Athletic Bilbao forward marked his debut for La Roja last weekend in the 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.

JNA/KPE