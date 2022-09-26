Nico Williams details why he picked Spain over Ghana

Atletico Bilbao forward Nico William

Atletico Bilbao forward Nico William has opened up on why he choose to represent Spain ahead of Ghana.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Spanish national team in the UEFA Nations League match against Switzerland.



The striker came off the bench in the 63rd minute as Spain lost 2-1 against Switzerland.



“It's the biggest jump of my career. I am grateful to the mister for the trust and you have to go to Portugal. He has asked me to do what I do at Athletic, to face and do one on one,” Williams said after making his debut for the 2010 World Champions.



Nico who was eligible to play for Ghana through his parents opted to play for Spain.

The Ghana FA were successful in convincing his senior brother Inaki Williams to switch nationality but failed in their pursuit in Nico Williams.



Inaki Williams made his debut for Ghana against Brazil in the international friendly and Nico also played for Spain against Switzerland.



Reacting to why he opted to play for Spain, despite Ghana FA making approach, he said, "I have always been clear that I wanted to be here and I am very happy that Luis Enrique has given me this opportunity, I hope to take advantage of it. As everyone knows, I want to be with the Spanish team and be better, show that I'm worth being here".



Nico Williams will be hoping to make Spain's squad for the 2022 World Cup.