Nico Williams eyes bigger role at Athletic Bilbao in coming season

Nico Williams

Spanish forward of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams is set to play a bigger role for his Athletic Bilbao side in the 2022/23 football season.

This has been disclosed in a hint given by his manager Ernesto Valverde.



According to the Spanish tactician, the talented teenager has a lot of quality and his side must take advantage to benefit from it next season.



"He's a player we like to watch because he's very fast. Both he and the team have to take advantage of what he produces in the gaps and breaks because he can give us a lot,” Ernesto Valverde said about Nico Williams in an interview.



Nico Williams, 20, came to the limelight last season when he was handed his debut for Athletic Bilbao.

He will be involved in more games in the coming weeks before the start of the Spanish La Lig next season.



Due to his enormous talent, he is a transfer target of a number of top clubs in Europe.



