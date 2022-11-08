0
Nico Williams features in RFEF's campaign against bullying in schools

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to a statement issued by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Bilbao Nico Williams is the face of the RFEF's campaign against bullying in Spanish schools.

The RFEF will bring the anti-bullying campaign to Spanish schools, encouraging the Education Councilors of the autonomous communities to promote this effort.

This Thursday is the International Day Against School Violence and Harassment, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation is using its social responsibility for education throughout Spain to generate a tremendous effect for the cause.

Pablo Martín Páez Gaviria popularly known as "Gavi" and striker Alvaro Morata has also joined the anti-bullying campaign, putting themselves in the shoes of people who are bullied and asking for help, as well as urging them to report such incidents.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's goal is to guarantee that these internationals serve as an example to eradicate this problem by sharing their stories with Spanish schoolchildren.

