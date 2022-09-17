Nico Williams has a very big future - Rayo Vallecano striker Sergio Camello

Nico Williams

Sergio Camello of Rayo Vallecano has complimented his Spain Under 21 teammate Nico Williams, who has recently recorded one of his best games as a rojiblanco in Elche.

"It seems to me that Nico Williams has a very big future," he told ‘Oye Cómo Va‘.



He also stated that Inaki Williams is a very good striker which is why he plays regularly.

"I like him a lot, I would have liked to be a powerful striker with a lot of speed,"



"Efficiency can be changed, the important thing is to have chances, he is a very good striker, he has earned his position with many coaches and that is no coincidence," he ended.