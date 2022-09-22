0
Nico Williams has what it takes to help Spain – Head coach Luis Enrique declares

Source: footballghana.com

The head coach of the Spain national team, Luis Enrique, has spoken highly of Ghanaian youngster Nico Williams.

The experienced gaffer has this month handed a debut call-up to the Athletic Bilbao forward to be part of the Spain squad for upcoming games in the Uefa National League.

Speaking ahead of the matches, Luis Enrique has described Nico Williams and his big brother Inaki Williams as players of the highest level.

"The Williams are a peculiar family. They are two players of the highest level,” Spain manager Luis Enrique shared.

He further refuted claims that he only invited Nico Williams to block Ghana from having a chance to woo the youngster.

According to him, Nico Williams has been included in the Spain squad because he has what it takes to help the team.

"I have not called up Nico Williams so that he does not go to Ghana, but because he has the potential to help us,” Luis Enrique said.

