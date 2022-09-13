Nico Williams hopes hopes win over Elche will spur club on to beat Rayo Vallecano

Nico Williams

Nico Williams is hoping his side Athletic Bilbao will beat Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga next weekend after win over Elche.

The 20-year-old scored his first goal of the season for Bilbao in their 4-1 victory in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.



The Spanish-born Ghanaian scored a stunning goal to help Bilbao return to winning ways and climb to fourth place in La Liga.



He started and was substituted in the 64th minute. His goal capped off an excellent performance by the youngster.

"This was a good opportunity to show that we want to be at the top and fighting for the good places in the standings. We have to play like this both at home and away and now we hope to score the next three points against Rayo in San Mamés ", he said.



Nico has two goal contributions in five league games, scoring one and assisting one.