0
Menu
Sports

Nico Williams hopes hopes win over Elche will spur club on to beat Rayo Vallecano

49644538.295 Nico Williams

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nico Williams is hoping his side Athletic Bilbao will beat Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga next weekend after win over Elche.

The 20-year-old scored his first goal of the season for Bilbao in their 4-1 victory in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.

The Spanish-born Ghanaian scored a stunning goal to help Bilbao return to winning ways and climb to fourth place in La Liga.

He started and was substituted in the 64th minute. His goal capped off an excellent performance by the youngster.

"This was a good opportunity to show that we want to be at the top and fighting for the good places in the standings. We have to play like this both at home and away and now we hope to score the next three points against Rayo in San Mamés ", he said.

Nico has two goal contributions in five league games, scoring one and assisting one.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
Related Articles: