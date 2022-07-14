0
Nico Williams names Asamoah Gyan as his favourite Ghanaian player

Thu, 14 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nico Williams not ready for nationality talks

Nico Williams opens up on love for Black Stars

Inaki Williams agrees to play for Ghana

Spanish player of Ghanaian descent, Nico Williams has revealed his love for striker Asamoah Gyan and how he tries to model his career after that of Gyan.

The Athletic Bilbao forward disclosed that he watched a lot of videos on Asamoah Gyan to learn more ways of scoring goals so that he can replicate them on the pitch.

He noted that Gyan who is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the national team is his favourite player to have played for the Black Stars.

“When I was six years old, I loved Asamoah Gyan. He is the best striker [I have seen]. He scored a lot of goals,” he told 3Sports.

“I watched a lot of his matches and try to transmit his style to my football. I practised to be like him and try to score goals like him,” he added.

Nico Williams who is the brother of Inaki Williams also opened up on his decision to improve on his performance at club level before considering which national team to represent.

Inaki Williams announced his decision to play for the Black Stars recently and could be part of Ghana’s squad for the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers.

The brothers who were born in Spain visited Ghana for their post-season holidays.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
